Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Purchased by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 131.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 464,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263,489 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.15% of Lennar worth $43,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Lennar by 6.5% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Lennar by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,778,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth about $551,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,036,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America cut Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $125.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp cut Lennar from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Lennar in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.53.

LEN opened at $96.11 on Tuesday. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $77.86 and a 12-month high of $117.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 9.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.83 and a 200-day moving average of $104.16.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.50%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

See Also: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.