Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $964.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.87 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 273.37% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. Lennox International updated its FY22 guidance to $13.50-14.50 EPS.
Lennox International stock traded down $6.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $277.27. 500,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,985. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $314.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.83. Lennox International has a 12-month low of $268.74 and a 12-month high of $356.36.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 28.29%.
In other Lennox International news, EVP John D. Torres sold 913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.50, for a total transaction of $256,096.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.91, for a total value of $1,451,479.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,517 shares of company stock valued at $3,360,259 in the last three months. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Lennox International
Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.
