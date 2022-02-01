Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF) Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF) were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $142.35 and last traded at $142.35. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.45.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.83 and a 200-day moving average of $127.32.

About Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF)

Lenzing AG engages in the production and marketing of botanic cellulose fibers. It operates through the following segments: Fibers, Lenzing Technik, and Other. The Fibers segment manufactures botanic cellulose fibers and markets them under the brands TENCEL, VEOCEL, and LENZING. The Lenzing Tenchnik segment operates in the field of mechanical and plant engineering and offers engineering services.

