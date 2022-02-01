Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $164.44 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) will announce sales of $164.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Leslie’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $160.00 million and the highest is $168.20 million. Leslie’s reported sales of $145.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Leslie’s will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Leslie’s.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $408.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

LESL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Leslie’s from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.77.

In other news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,625,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $275,912,527.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Paula Baker sold 25,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $520,729.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 163.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 234.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Leslie’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LESL opened at $20.83 on Tuesday. Leslie’s has a 1 year low of $18.73 and a 1 year high of $31.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.39.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

