Lethean (LTHN) 1-Day Volume Reaches $881.00

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 38.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 1st. One Lethean coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lethean has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lethean has a market capitalization of $882,336.59 and approximately $881.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,899.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,795.73 or 0.07186979 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.16 or 0.00288338 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $287.84 or 0.00739946 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00010256 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00009608 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00067528 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.58 or 0.00374254 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.22 or 0.00237076 BTC.

Lethean Profile

Lethean (CRYPTO:LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

