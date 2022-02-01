Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) EVP Seth Jaffe Sells 14,602 Shares

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) EVP Seth Jaffe sold 14,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $316,425.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock traded up $1.03 on Tuesday, reaching $22.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,753,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159,467. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $30.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This is an increase from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 787.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,107 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. 20.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LEVI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.92.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

