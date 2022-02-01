Levolution Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.11 Million (LEVL)

Levolution (CURRENCY:LEVL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 1st. Over the last seven days, Levolution has traded 158% higher against the dollar. Levolution has a total market cap of $12.11 million and approximately $76,509.00 worth of Levolution was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Levolution coin can now be purchased for $0.0933 or 0.00000241 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004265 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00043967 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.28 or 0.00116820 BTC.

Levolution Coin Profile

Levolution is a coin. It launched on April 2nd, 2019. Levolution’s total supply is 311,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 129,678,864 coins. The official message board for Levolution is levolution.io/news . The official website for Levolution is levolution.io . Levolution’s official Twitter account is @LevolutionP and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Levolution is an all-in-one platform that makes it easy for blockchain entrepreneurs to create, develop, market, and optimize ITO projects. In addition to showcasing ITOs and connecting projects with global sales teams with whom Levolution will develop working relationships, the platform helps entrepreneurs in the areas of service provider procurement, campaign creation, campaign management, and post-ITO execution. “

Buying and Selling Levolution

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Levolution directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Levolution should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Levolution using one of the exchanges listed above.

