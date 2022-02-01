LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of LGI Homes worth $4,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in LGI Homes by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in LGI Homes by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in LGI Homes by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,113,000 after acquiring an additional 23,973 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in LGI Homes by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,950,000 after acquiring an additional 350,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 51.5% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 4,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH opened at $124.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. LGI Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.07 and a twelve month high of $188.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.51.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.02. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $751.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 16.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LGI Homes news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 2,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.60, for a total value of $384,857.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LGIH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LGI Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.60.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

