Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the December 31st total of 3,800,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of NYSE LICY traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.78. 2,137,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,936,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. Li-Cycle has a one year low of $6.34 and a one year high of $15.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.99.

Get Li-Cycle alerts:

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($1.28). Li-Cycle had a negative return on equity of 800.82% and a negative net margin of 3,072.40%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Li-Cycle will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Li-Cycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Li-Cycle in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital upped their price target on Li-Cycle from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Li-Cycle in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Li-Cycle in the third quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Li-Cycle in the third quarter worth $153,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Li-Cycle in the third quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Li-Cycle in the third quarter worth $93,000.

About Li-Cycle

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Li-Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li-Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.