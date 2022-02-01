Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Trading Down 4.1%

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) shares fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.26 and last traded at $7.27. 4,970 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,803,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.58.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LICY shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Li-Cycle in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Li-Cycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Li-Cycle from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.56.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($1.28). Li-Cycle had a negative net margin of 3,072.40% and a negative return on equity of 800.82%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,500,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,101,000. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,890,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,280,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,936,000.

Li-Cycle Company Profile

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

