Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,847,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,426 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.33% of Liberty Global worth $54,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYK. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $247,302,000. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in Liberty Global by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 7,780,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945,011 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,188,409,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Global by 5,370.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,365,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Liberty Global by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,076,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $27.04 on Tuesday. Liberty Global plc has a 12-month low of $23.09 and a 12-month high of $30.49. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.68 and a 200 day moving average of $28.19.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 97.60% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

