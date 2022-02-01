Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,847,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,426 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.33% of Liberty Global worth $54,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYK. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $247,302,000. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in Liberty Global by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 7,780,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945,011 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,188,409,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Global by 5,370.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,365,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Liberty Global by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,076,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $27.04 on Tuesday. Liberty Global plc has a 12-month low of $23.09 and a 12-month high of $30.49. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.68 and a 200 day moving average of $28.19.
Liberty Global Profile
Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.
Featured Story: Hold Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.