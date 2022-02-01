Lightning Hits Market Capitalization of $9.64 Million (LIGHT)

Lightning (CURRENCY:LIGHT) traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Lightning has a total market cap of $9.64 million and $155,931.00 worth of Lightning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lightning has traded 21.7% higher against the US dollar. One Lightning coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000388 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lightning Profile

Lightning (CRYPTO:LIGHT) is a coin. Lightning’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,269,692 coins. Lightning’s official Twitter account is @LightChainOne

According to CryptoCompare, “LIGHT’s double-layer structure is designed to enable an immutable, transparent, and decentralized system to apply to every corner of the world on a scalable and economic basis. LIGHT believes to be one of the key essentials for the next social improvement for mankind. “

