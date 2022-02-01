Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,666 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Lightspeed POS were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 5.5% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 317,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,573,000 after acquiring an additional 16,623 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 42.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 737.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,980,000 after acquiring an additional 180,145 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 660.0% in the third quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,473,000 after acquiring an additional 76,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the third quarter worth approximately $272,000. 54.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

LSPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$140.00 to C$110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$190.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $93.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $104.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed POS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.81.

Shares of LSPD stock opened at $32.45 on Tuesday. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $130.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.07 and a beta of 3.95. The company has a current ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.17 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 49.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 192.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Read More: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.