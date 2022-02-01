Lightspeed Pos (LSP) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Lightspeed Pos (TSE:LSP) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Lightspeed Pos to post earnings of C($0.14) per share for the quarter.

Lightspeed Pos (TSE:LSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.34) by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$167.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$155.82 million.

