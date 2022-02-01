LINK Market Capitalization Achieves $707.55 Million (LN)

LINK (CURRENCY:LN) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. LINK has a market capitalization of $707.55 million and approximately $867,733.00 worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LINK coin can now be purchased for about $118.40 or 0.00308120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LINK has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00052372 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,751.93 or 0.07161414 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00052956 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,427.35 or 1.00000420 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00007199 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00053647 BTC.

About LINK

LINK launched on April 1st, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,044,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,975,799 coins. LINK’s official website is link.network . LINK’s official Twitter account is @link_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LINK is medium.com/linkecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance). “

LINK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINK using one of the exchanges listed above.

