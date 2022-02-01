Linker Coin Price Reaches $0.0509 on Exchanges (LNC)

Linker Coin (CURRENCY:LNC) traded down 16% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 1st. In the last week, Linker Coin has traded up 11.2% against the dollar. Linker Coin has a market capitalization of $5.74 million and approximately $585.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Linker Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0509 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Linker Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004251 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00043964 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.36 or 0.00116736 BTC.

About Linker Coin

LNC is a coin. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 coins. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocklancer platform is intended as a means to revolutionize the process of freelancing and improve the cooperation between the freelancer and the client. Blocklancer is completely owned by its Token holders. The Token holders settle disputes and earn the fees within the system. “

Linker Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linker Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linker Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Linker Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Linker Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Linker Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.