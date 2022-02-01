LiquidApps (DAPP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5,297.00

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One LiquidApps coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. LiquidApps has a market cap of $3.21 million and approximately $5,297.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded up 6.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000845 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 30.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 81.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00063327 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Coin Profile

LiquidApps is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

