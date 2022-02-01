Liquity One Day Volume Tops $1.84 Million (LQTY)

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Liquity coin can now be purchased for $3.14 or 0.00008141 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Liquity has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar. Liquity has a total market cap of $50.02 million and $1.84 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Liquity

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,911,399 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

