Lisk Market Cap Reaches $208.09 Million (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for $1.61 or 0.00004171 BTC on major exchanges. Lisk has a market capitalization of $208.09 million and $2.72 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded up 3.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00023253 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00015962 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001468 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 128,900,445 coins. The official website for Lisk is lisk.io . Lisk’s official message board is blog.lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

