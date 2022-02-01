Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.45

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$31.45 and traded as low as C$31.33. Lithium Americas shares last traded at C$33.29, with a volume of 1,030,514 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LAC shares. upped their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Cowen raised shares of Lithium Americas to a “buy” rating and set a C$40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Industrial Alliance Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$55.00 price target on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$44.30.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$38.75 and its 200-day moving average is C$31.45. The firm has a market cap of C$4.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -52.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.55, a quick ratio of 57.36 and a current ratio of 57.43.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11) by C($0.07). Analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan David Evans sold 141,501 shares of Lithium Americas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.35, for a total value of C$5,285,062.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 252,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,445,815.

Lithium Americas Company Profile (TSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

