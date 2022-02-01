Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $553.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.84 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. Littelfuse updated its Q1 guidance to $3.14-$3.30 EPS.
NASDAQ LFUS traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $271.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,757. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $288.20. Littelfuse has a 52-week low of $234.59 and a 52-week high of $334.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.56.
In other news, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 7,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.28, for a total transaction of $2,466,636.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director T J. Chung sold 3,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.47, for a total transaction of $1,094,823.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,241 shares of company stock worth $8,142,255 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently commented on LFUS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.20.
About Littelfuse
Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.
