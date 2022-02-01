Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $553.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.84 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. Littelfuse updated its Q1 guidance to $3.14-$3.30 EPS.

NASDAQ LFUS traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $271.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,757. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $288.20. Littelfuse has a 52-week low of $234.59 and a 52-week high of $334.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

In other news, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 7,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.28, for a total transaction of $2,466,636.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director T J. Chung sold 3,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.47, for a total transaction of $1,094,823.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,241 shares of company stock worth $8,142,255 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Littelfuse stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LFUS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.20.

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

