Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.14-$3.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $563-$577 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $559.32 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LFUS. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $331.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Littelfuse currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $313.20.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

LFUS traded up $1.54 on Tuesday, reaching $271.51. 105,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,757. Littelfuse has a one year low of $234.59 and a one year high of $334.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.20. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.22. Littelfuse had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $553.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Littelfuse will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.66, for a total transaction of $318,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 7,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.28, for a total transaction of $2,466,636.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,241 shares of company stock valued at $8,142,255 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Littelfuse stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.