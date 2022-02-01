Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 627.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,616 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 68.5% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $37,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 28.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 57.4% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LYV opened at $109.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.42. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.25 and a twelve month high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1366.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LYV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.57.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

