LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Trading Down 4%

Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) fell 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.60 and last traded at $28.68. 18,855 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 893,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.87.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LPSN. Loop Capital began coverage on LivePerson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on LivePerson from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on LivePerson from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 33.52% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $118.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.15 million. Research analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,897,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,215,000 after purchasing an additional 183,772 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in LivePerson by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,252,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,713,000 after acquiring an additional 236,325 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in LivePerson by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,633,000 after acquiring an additional 87,103 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in LivePerson by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,288,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,010,000 after acquiring an additional 16,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in LivePerson by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,215,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,645,000 after acquiring an additional 70,737 shares in the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN)

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

