Lobstex (LOBS) Hits Market Cap of $1.02 Million

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. Over the last seven days, Lobstex has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0443 or 0.00000115 BTC on exchanges. Lobstex has a market cap of $1.02 million and $359,026.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 63.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 23,102,761 coins and its circulating supply is 23,027,334 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

