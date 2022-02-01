Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Edgar Lomax Co. VA

Edgar Lomax Co. VA reduced its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marathon Capital Management boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 1,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $1.31 on Tuesday, reaching $387.82. 14,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,046,435. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $396.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $355.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $354.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.31. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 49.21%.

LMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $410.68.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

