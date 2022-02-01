Loews Corp Acquires Shares of 3,156,262 Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)

Loews Corp bought a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,156,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,436,000. Ardagh Metal Packaging accounts for 0.3% of Loews Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Loews Corp owned about 0.52% of Ardagh Metal Packaging as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNA Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,343,000. Stolper Co purchased a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth $2,277,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth $18,817,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth $28,008,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMBP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.65. The company had a trading volume of 6,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,671. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.02. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a 1-year low of $8.37 and a 1-year high of $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

AMBP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.58.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc, is based in LUXEMBOURG.

