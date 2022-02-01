Loews Corp Acquires Shares of 85,000 Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Loews Corp purchased a new stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 85,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,301,000. Lear comprises 0.1% of Loews Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Loews Corp owned about 0.14% of Lear at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Lear by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lear in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lear by 12,812.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lear by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Lear in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LEA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Lear from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Lear from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Lear from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lear from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.29.

Lear stock traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $169.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,720. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.53. Lear Co. has a one year low of $144.77 and a one year high of $204.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.21.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Lear had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.70%.

In other Lear news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total value of $30,431.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

