Loews Corp Boosts Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Loews Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 0.2% of Loews Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Loews Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $21,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 530.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $137.02. The stock had a trading volume of 160,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,913,511. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.86 and a twelve month high of $138.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The stock has a market cap of $242.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total value of $812,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 426,520 shares of company stock valued at $53,760,372. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Cowen boosted their price target on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on AbbVie from $125.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.71.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

