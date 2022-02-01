Loews Corp Grows Holdings in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Loews Corp boosted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,127,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 127,000 shares during the period. Dun & Bradstreet accounts for approximately 0.2% of Loews Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Loews Corp owned 0.26% of Dun & Bradstreet worth $18,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DNB. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 66,120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the third quarter worth approximately $168,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 27.3% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the second quarter worth approximately $320,000. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DNB traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.15 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.02. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.61 and a 52 week high of $26.03.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $541.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.67 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a positive return on equity of 12.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays downgraded Dun & Bradstreet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company’s Cannae Holdings Conference presentation highlighted its path to mid-single-digit organic growth as well as an acceleration in new product development, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Sabadra adds that the price target reduction reflect the potential FY22 headwinds, but faster-than-expected organic revenue ramp and better-than-expected operating leverage could serve as catalysts for Dun & Bradstreet. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

