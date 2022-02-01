Loews Corp Grows Stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Loews Corp lifted its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Western Digital makes up about 0.1% of Loews Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Loews Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Western Digital worth $11,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Western Digital by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,022,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Western Digital by 13.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,578 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Western Digital by 9.8% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,123 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Western Digital by 15.1% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 234,986 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $16,724,000 after acquiring an additional 30,857 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital by 6.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,037 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WDC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.79. The stock had a trading volume of 52,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,909,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.75. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $78.19. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.54.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WDC. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Western Digital from $97.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Western Digital from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Western Digital from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Western Digital from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.76.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.