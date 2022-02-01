Loews Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Loews Corp grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals makes up 0.2% of Loews Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Loews Corp’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $17,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.88.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total transaction of $1,733,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Wayne Thomas Smith bought 1,679 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $297.76 per share, with a total value of $499,939.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE APD traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $282.22. 8,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $293.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.53. The firm has a market cap of $62.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.80. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.75 and a 12-month high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.56%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.