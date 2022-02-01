Loews Corp Has $10.79 Million Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Loews Corp boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 35.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. LyondellBasell Industries accounts for 0.1% of Loews Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Loews Corp’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $10,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 228.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 653,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,287,000 after acquiring an additional 454,429 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,774,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 117.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 11,851 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,766,000 after acquiring an additional 17,734 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 302.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 326,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,334,000 after acquiring an additional 245,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on LYB shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.53.

Shares of LYB traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.61. 16,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,012,886. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $84.17 and a 52 week high of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.26.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 27.00%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.