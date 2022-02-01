Loews Corp Lowers Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Loews Corp lowered its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. CME Group comprises 0.1% of Loews Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Loews Corp’s holdings in CME Group were worth $12,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in CME Group by 3,500.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the third quarter valued at $50,000. RE Advisers Corp boosted its stake in CME Group by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CME Group by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 238.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ken Vroman sold 445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $97,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,045 shares of company stock valued at $4,691,620. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME traded down $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $228.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,009. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $226.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.58. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.69 and a fifty-two week high of $234.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.46.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $230.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.00.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.