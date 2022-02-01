Loews Corp Makes New $7.06 Million Investment in TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC)

Loews Corp acquired a new position in shares of TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,543,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,055,000. Loews Corp owned about 0.58% of TMC the metals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TMC the metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,723,000. 46.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TMC the metals news, Director Andrei Karkar bought 748,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $1,497,914.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gerard Barron bought 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $49,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 811,895 shares of company stock valued at $1,642,700.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on TMC the metals in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on TMC the metals in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on TMC the metals from $3.00 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

NASDAQ TMC remained flat at $$1.52 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,427. TMC the metals company Inc has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $15.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.01.

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.13). On average, research analysts anticipate that TMC the metals company Inc will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMC the metals Company Profile

TMC the metals company Inc is an explorer of battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules. TMC the metals company Inc, formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

