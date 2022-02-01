Loews Corp Purchases 221,000 Shares of Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ)

Loews Corp boosted its position in shares of Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,424,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 221,000 shares during the quarter. Loews Corp owned approximately 2.92% of Vista Gold worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGZ. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vista Gold by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 771,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 161,986 shares during the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in Vista Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vista Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vista Gold by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 15,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

VGZ stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.70. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,111. Vista Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $1.40.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VGZ. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Vista Gold from $1.93 to $2.04 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Vista Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Vista Gold from $2.60 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Vista Gold Profile

Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.

