Loews Corp Sells 404,268 Shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

Loews Corp cut its holdings in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 54.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 404,268 shares during the period. Loews Corp owned approximately 0.18% of Pretium Resources worth $3,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PVG. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pretium Resources by 1.8% during the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Pretium Resources by 5.7% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 28,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Pretium Resources by 14.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Pretium Resources by 2.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Finally, Deer Park Road Corp boosted its holdings in Pretium Resources by 0.6% during the second quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 404,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PVG traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,028. Pretium Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.29 and a fifty-two week high of $14.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.84.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Pretium Resources had a positive return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $146.83 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PVG. National Bank Financial cut shares of Pretium Resources to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from C$14.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, cut shares of Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pretium Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

