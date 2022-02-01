Loews Corp Takes Position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Loews Corp bought a new stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 155,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,425,000. Loews Corp owned about 0.16% of Adient at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 4.6% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Adient by 1.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Adient by 4.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adient by 17.6% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Adient by 34.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Adient alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adient from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays downgraded shares of Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.11.

In other Adient news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 7,800 shares of Adient stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $366,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADNT stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,536. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Adient plc has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $53.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 3.63, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 3.02.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.41. Adient had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adient Profile

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include complete seats, commercial vehicle seats, structures and mechanisms, foam, fabrics, and trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.