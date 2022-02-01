Loews Corp Takes Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Loews Corp purchased a new stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 55,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,733,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 910.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded CoStar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.86.

NASDAQ CSGP traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.62. 16,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,994,202. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.78 and a 52-week high of $101.05. The firm has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.13, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.21.

In other news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $336,491.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

