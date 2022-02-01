Logan Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,339 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 1.2% in the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 16,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 2.5% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 9,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 1.8% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 40,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 2.0% in the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 13,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 9.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNY shares. HSBC raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of SNY opened at $52.00 on Tuesday. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $45.17 and a 1-year high of $54.26. The stock has a market cap of $131.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

