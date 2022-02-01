Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $1.08 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 205,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,150,000 after acquiring an additional 31,493 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 139.1% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 27,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after buying an additional 16,005 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 365.4% in the third quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 12,481 shares in the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $1,607,000. Finally, Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

IWD stock opened at $163.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.94. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $135.66 and a 12 month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.