Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $1.38 Million Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 8,225.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,969 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 31,585 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 23.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,891,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $91,837,000 after buying an additional 365,102 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 18.2% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 219,924 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,503,000 after buying an additional 33,809 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 1,086.7% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after buying an additional 108,665 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in BorgWarner by 8.7% in the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 173,276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,487,000 after purchasing an additional 13,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in BorgWarner by 72.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 608,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,536,000 after purchasing an additional 254,903 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:BWA opened at $43.85 on Tuesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.28 and a 52-week high of $55.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.49 and its 200 day moving average is $45.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.47.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 21.12%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.23.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

