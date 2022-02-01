Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $1.75 Million Stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 935.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,306 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 14,731 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 47.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,584,935 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,827,645,000 after buying an additional 4,980,448 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 1,589.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,685,964 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $610,503,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349,325 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 14.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,824,691 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $331,252,000 after acquiring an additional 351,760 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 4.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,806,762 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $301,362,000 after acquiring an additional 131,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 8.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,546,637 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $298,091,000 after acquiring an additional 196,446 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTXS stock opened at $101.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.38. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.08. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.07 and a twelve month high of $144.47.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The cloud computing company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $850.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.04 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 155.24% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 58.96%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CTXS shares. William Blair downgraded Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Citigroup downgraded Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.86.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

