Logan Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 199.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,423 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.3% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 631 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,598 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,549 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,243 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total transaction of $2,224,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,883,601. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COST. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.75.

COST stock opened at $505.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $223.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $532.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $486.95. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

