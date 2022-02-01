Logan Capital Management Inc. Purchases 7,441 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 895.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,272 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,441 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,607,731 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,207,107,000 after purchasing an additional 186,553 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Boeing by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,000,789 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,468,309,000 after purchasing an additional 87,444 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 9.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,948,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,415 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,408,616 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,843,585,000 after purchasing an additional 241,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Boeing by 3.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,334,543 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $798,824,000 after purchasing an additional 122,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.86.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Boeing stock opened at $200.24 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $183.77 and a one year high of $278.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $205.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.92.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($15.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

