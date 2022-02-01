Lossless (LSS) Price Hits $0.63

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. One Lossless coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001625 BTC on exchanges. Lossless has a market cap of $23.91 million and $682,219.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lossless has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lossless alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00050838 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,792.33 or 0.07178246 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,811.63 or 0.99773177 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00051850 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00054114 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006750 BTC.

About Lossless

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,822,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Lossless Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lossless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lossless using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lossless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lossless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.