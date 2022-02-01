Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Purchased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,093 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,153 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1,735.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LUMN opened at $12.36 on Tuesday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $15.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.57. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is -140.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

In related news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $1,821,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

