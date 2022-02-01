Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 348,700 shares, a growth of 39.3% from the December 31st total of 250,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 49.8 days.

Shares of FTMNF stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,248. Lundin Gold has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $11.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.35.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Lundin Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$13.75 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lundin Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.42.

Lundin Gold, Inc is a natural resource mining company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, base, and precious metal properties. It focuses on the operation of Fruta del Norte project. The company was founded on July 25, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

