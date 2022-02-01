Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 25,308 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 538,593 shares.The stock last traded at $5.68 and had previously closed at $5.25.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LYEL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lyell Immunopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lyell Immunopharma from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.79.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 million. Research analysts anticipate that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYEL. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the third quarter worth $41,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the third quarter worth $79,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the second quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the third quarter worth $116,000. 32.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

