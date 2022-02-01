Lyft (LYFT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect Lyft to post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $864.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.24 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.44) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Lyft to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $38.52 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.74. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.92. Lyft has a 12-month low of $33.94 and a 12-month high of $68.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LYFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lyft from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Lyft from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lyft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.66.

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 2,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $151,122.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 8,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $399,096.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,128 shares of company stock worth $1,110,328. 5.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

